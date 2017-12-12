Judge urged to alter or reject $38.75M red-light, speed cam settlement

An attorney behind a broader legal attack on Chicago’s red-light scandal-scarred camera program is asking a judge to alter or reject a $38.75 million settlement that offered 50 percent refunds to 1.2 million motorists denied due process after being hit with red light and speed camera tickets.

In an objection filed this week in Circuit Court, attorney Patrick Keating argued that the settlement agreement approved by the City Council last summer shortchanges motorists to pay exorbitant attorneys’ fees and gives recipients too short a time to cash refund checks.

An estimated 1.2 million motorists were denied due process when the city failed to send them a second notice of violation required until May, 2015 and imposed $100 late fees four days too soon.

“Several telling terms…reek of a collusive settlement where the city has bought its peace for very short money – $26.75 million in cash against a likely liability 10-to-30 times that of the maximum payout to the class,” the objection states.

“The deal is evidently structured so that the crowed–about refund of half monies paid will only apply if a small fraction of class members, faced with an opaque notice and a disinterested class-action administrator, submit their claim forms in the short time allowed – upon a single notice and using a non-postage paid return envelope – with checks that go void in 60 days.”

Keating has a broader case pending before the Illinois Appellate Court after suffering several preliminary defeats.

It seeks to declare red light tickets issued by the city since the 2003 inception of the scandal-scarred program declared null and void because: the Illinois General Assembly had expressly forbidden home-rule municipalities from using cameras; the duration of yellow lights was too short, and there were “numerous procedural deficiencies,” including the “robo-signing of thousands of violation notices that deprived motorists of due process.”

Now, Keating is urging the judge to “narrowly tailor” claims in the $38.75 million settlement to avoid “prejudice” to those involved in his broader claims.

He is further arguing that allowing the city to act as its own claims administrator is like the “fox guarding the henhouse.”

Law Department spokesman Bill McCaffrey had no immediate comment on the last-ditch attempt to undermine the much-ballyhooed settlement.

Jacie Zolna, the attorney who secured the $38.75 million settlement, accused Keating of filing a “frivolous objection,” in part, because he “lost his case and he’s upset about it.”

“He actually called me the day the case settled, congratulated me, and then followed that up by saying it was a little bit of a bitter pill to swallow for him because he actually filed his own cases and lost,” Zolna said.

“I don’t know what his deal is in trying to interfere with this lawsuit, but none of his arguments have any merit. Sure, he uses colorful language. But all the i’s were dotted and the t’s were crossed. This a a rock-solid settlement. And all of the objections he raises will not stand in the way of this thing getting approved.”

The stipulation that checks must be cashed in 60 days is not at all unusual. In fact, a 60-to-90-day window is standard in all class-action cases, he said.

“There could be an account sitting open indefinitely, which costs money, and there’s just no end to it,” Zolna said.

“What we fought for was a provision that says if people don’t cash their checks, the city will look for them and re-send their checks again.”

The complaint about $15 million going to motorists and nearly $12 million going to attorneys is not new.

Ald. Anthony Beale (9th), chairman of the City Council’s Transportation Committee, made the same argument before aldermen approved the settlement that still must be authorized by a Circuit Court judge.

“That money should be reimbursed to the people — not the lawyers. The lawyers found a loophole in this system, filed a lawsuit against the city and now they are getting that pot of gold,” Beale said on that day.

“If 100 percent of the people submit to get reimbursed, you’re gonna be waiting for your check — a whole whopping $7.”

The deadline for applying for refunds was Monday. Zolna said he has no idea how many motorists applied.