Four dismissed in Black Souls trial; one let go after fainting

The trial of alleged top leaders of the Black Souls street gang took a bizarre turn two days into jury deliberations, as nearly half the jury was dismissed in a matter of hours Thursday— four for showing signs of bias, and a fifth who fainted in the jury room and left the courthouse in an ambulance.

Judge Michael B. McHale, whose demeanor on the bench can be cross on a typical day, seemed especially piqued Thursday after tossing two jurors who were accused by the jury forewoman, respectively, of being racist and of having ties to the Black Souls. The judge’s mood shifted to bemusement an hour later, when he he returned to the courtroom to report that he’d dismissed another juror who had passed out in the jury room.

Within the hour, as stunned prosecutors and defense lawyers milled in the courtroom, McHale returned again with still another note, from the forewoman and another juror, who asked to be removed because they believed jury instructions were “structured in a style to come to one verdict.”

“I think it’s obvious to this court that they cannot follow the law and they’re off!” McHale barked from the bench. The judge stormed back to chambers, refusing to respond to objections from both defense lawyers and prosecutors, as he rushed to call another pair of alternate jurors back to the courthouse.

McHale returned to the courtroom after taking a call from an alternate, and quickly dismissed requests to question the two jurors and defense motions for a mistrial.

The quick succession of dismissals left only one alternate juror from an extra-large group of eight alternates— a typical jury will have two to four— that McHale had ordered seated at the start of the trial, as a contingency against unforeseen complications in a case that was scheduled to take 10 weeks. During the trial, McHale dismissed twos juror for repeatedly arriving late to the courthouse and one who said he couldn’t be sequestered because of child care issues.

Defense lawyers and prosecutors, who had spent most of the previous days snacking and chatting idly in the courtroom, spent Thursday afternoon in the courtroom pondering the strangeness of the developments taking place behind the doors of the jury room. The six defendants, apparently pleased with the chaos— and the prospect that at least two jurors had been leaning their way— grinned as they were led out of the courtroom to wait for the alternates to arrive.

Around noon, the jury forewoman sent a note to Judge Michael B. McHale Thursday, calling out four of her peers for apparent bias. After questioning the two jurors— on of whom admitted she had lied on her jury form on a question about her knowledge of gang members— McHale dismissed them.

The two jurors dismissed for sending the note that said they “could not complete their civic duty” because they believed jury instructions were designed to steer them to one verdict— but did not say whether that was guilty or not guilty— included the forewoman whose note had prompted the other two jurors to be dismissed.

Jury members had sat through nine weeks of testimony in the trial, and since Tuesday night had been sequestered together at a hotel, while the alternates had been sent home with instructions to avoid watching news or discussing the case. Deliberations will start over from scratch, with jurors who had sat through the first two days required to dispose of any notes on their discussions.

The case against the Black Souls took four years to get to trial, with only alleged kingpin Cornel Dawson and five of this top lieutenants the lone remaining defendants among nearly two dozen members indicted in 2013. The case— the first to go to trial under state racketeering laws passed in 2011— had been complex, with jurors sent into deliberations with nearly 70 pages of jury instructions.

As klatch of defense lawyers ate a late lunch while waiting for jurors to arrive, one contemplated the tumult of the previous few hours and observed to no one in particular: “We just swapped out half the jury today.”