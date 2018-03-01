Applause over: Kennedy dubs Rauner ‘worst governor’ and ‘ugly’ Disney character

Gubernatorial Candidate Chris Kennedy speaks at a press conference showing his support for the YMCA workers who went on strike Thursday, March 1, 2018, citing unfair wages and labor practices. | Erin Brown/Sun-Times

After taking heat for saying Gov. Bruce Rauner should be “applauded” for speaking truth to power, Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Chris Kennedy on Thursday said the Republican is the worst governor in state history — worse than some who have ended up behind bars.

“Gov. Rauner is the worst governor in the United States,” Kennedy said, as he spoke to a gathering of striking YMCA childcare workers in the West Loop.

“He’s the worst governor in the history of Illinois, including governors that went to jail.”

Kennedy also called Rauner “heartless” for throwing “a million people out of government programs,” words he’s used before. But the jail reference appeared to take criticism of the governor to a new level.

“He believes, like some ugly character in a Disney movie, in the pirate philosophy that when you fall behind, you’re left behind,” Kennedy said of Rauner. “That’s not what we think of as Americans. We believe what President Kennedy said, that a rising tide should lift all boats.”

Democratic gubernatorial hopeful state Sen. Daniel Biss, D-Evanston, also spoke at Thursday’s event, but made no specific reference to Rauner.

Last month, Kennedy said Rauner should be “applauded” for running attack ads against Kennedy’s chief Democratic rival, J.B. Pritzker, before the primary. And Kennedy praised Rauner for “trying to do what he thinks is best for the state of Illinois” and for being “willing to speak truth to power.”

In the days following his remarks — which drew sharp criticism from Pritzker, Biss and others — Kennedy stressed that he’s been “an absolute critic” of Rauner and called him “reprehensible” for tossing people out of government programs.

Rauner’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.