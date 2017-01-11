BROWN: Lin-Manuel Miranda spotlights Puerto Rican relief efforts

Lin-Manuel Miranda came Wednesday to The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture to spotlight relief efforts in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times

Lin-Manuel Miranda, a man who knows how to see the bright side, thinks there’s been something positive to emerge from the hurricane disaster that hit Puerto Rico.

The “Hamilton” creator has seen it in the outpouring of support, from corporate matching donations to a child’s lemonade stand, by those with family on the island and those with no direct connection at all.

“That’s been the silver lining in all this, the reminder that we are your fellow citizens. And that Americans are incredibly generous and considerate,” Miranda said Wednesday at a Chicago news conference.

Miranda, who may qualify at the moment as America’s most popular Puerto Rican, was using his celebrity status Wednesday to draw attention to Chicago’s hurricane relief efforts.

“I wanted to get Puerto Rico in the news, and aha, I got you,” Miranda said, gesturing at the large assemblage of television cameras.

Miranda also wanted to spread the word that more work is ahead.

“We’re far from done here,” Miranda said, noting that his own family members are among the ranks of the 75 percent of the island’s population without electricity and the 25 percent without running water.

The room where it happened was at The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture on Division Street, where Miranda was joined by individuals involved in Chicago relief efforts.

That included a medical team from Norwegian American Hospital that is heading to Puerto Rico next week. The hospital is located in Humboldt Park, which most of you know is the long-time hub of Chicago’s Puerto Rican community.

Miranda was also calling attention to “Almost Like Praying,” a charity single he wrote and recorded with other Puerto Rican musical stars. The proceeds from sales of the song go to Hispanic Federation UNIDOS Disaster Relief Fund.

“I’d much rather be telling you about some new musical I’m working on, but this is sort of the new full-time gig for now,” he said.

Miranda had an afternoon date in Chicago with former President Barack Obama to participate in the Obama Foundation’s first summit.