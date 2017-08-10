WATCH LIVE: The 2017 Chicago Marathon is under way

Some of the world's most elite runners were in last year's Chicago Marathon. This year, Mayor Rahm Emanuel's son will be among the participants. | AP Photo

Runners from around the world are hitting the streets Sunday morning for the 40th running of the Chicago Marathon. Follow along here with NBC5’s live stream to see the racers’ progress — and to cheer from home as they cross the finish line. NBC race coverage continues through 11 a.m., and NBC’s finish-line cam is set to stay live until 3 p.m.

Should you experience difficulty with the livestream, especially on desktop, click here.

