Livestream: Working the Story

Episode #1 – The Donald and Dina Markham Saga

“Working the Story” is a video feature of the Chicago Sun-Times that explores how our reporters do their jobs.

In this discussion, Chicago Sun-Times editorial board editor Tom McNamee and reporter Tim Novak talk about the mysterious deaths of a Chicago police officer and his wife: The investigative work that has spanned years and why the paper chose to take an editorial stand, raising questions about police professionalism in Chicago.

Leading the conversation is Sun-Times Washington bureau chief Lynn Sweet.