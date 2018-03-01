‘Somebody loves this woman and gave it to her. She’s probably heartbroken’

Did you lose a ring by this bus stop? The woman who found it wants to return it, and Neil Steinberg wants to help. | Google Streetview

Two days after Valentine’s Day, Liane Troy went to the 10 o’clock water aerobics class at the East Bank Club. Afterward, she was on her way to a meeting of the Foundation for Women’s Cancer when she saw something glistening in the melting snow by the bus stop at Orleans and Hubbard.

She picked it up, wrapped it in a napkin, threw it in her purse, and went about her day.

A couple days later, the retired educator noticed the napkin, which she had forgotten about. She rinsed off what was inside: not a piece of costume jewelry, but a 14k gold lady’s ring, bristling with diamonds.

OPINION

“My parents were in the jewelry business,” she told me later. “E.S. Ford Jewelry on North Avenue. So I knew it was something that was important to someone.”

Troy inquired at the Starbucks across from the bus stop. She stopped in the 18th District police station. Nothing.

A friend suggested she go to social media but, as a lady of a certain age, she wasn’t going to do that.

“Being 60 plus, I’m not sure how to go about doing that and reaching the right person in the vast Chicago Metropolitan area,” she wrote to me. “Any suggestions?”

Hmm … What’s that old saying? “To a hammer everything looks like a nail?” To a newspaper columnist, every situation calls for a column.

Or does it? The Sun-Times not the local shopper. One lost ring will draw other requests. The forehead-slapping carnival of confusion that is our daily politics will go unremarked upon for a day.

And yet here is one woman who had found this ring, and feels it is important to do something. Plus the possibility of some unknown person out there who may have lost it under circumstances mysterious.

“This belongs to someone and I want to make sure they get it,” she said. “There are certain pieces I have that are so important to me. My grandmother came over from Eastern Europe with jewelry sewed into the hem of her clothing. I’ve got pieces from family members no longer here. This ring, if it’s an engagement ring, somebody loves this woman and gave it to her. She’s probably heartbroken. Let’s see if I can find this person.”

I’m usually on the losing end of these situations. The typical question is not “How to find the owner of _____?” but “How do I find ____?”

Two strategies. The first, employed for years, involves flapping around the house in an increasing state of agitation looking first in the places I expect it to be then in places it couldn’t possibly be then returning to those first places all the while feeling a black cloud of existential dread forming over my head, as if the cosmic wheels of the universe weighed my merits, found me lacking, and are punishing me by plucking away my car keys away and relocating them to the moons of Jupiter.

In recent years, I have embraced a method of my wife’s I call “The Thinking Trick.” This involves no flapping, no movement at all. You sit quietly and reflect upon the missing item, and calmly muse over where it was you last had it. This usually ends with me standing up, saying out loud, “I was wearing my leather jacket yesterday” and striding to the closet to retrieve the lost item. My wife is a genius.

“I’ve come up with two scenarios about how someone could have lost such a special ring,” said Troy. “Either removing her gloves to pay for the bus, or, actually removing it and tossing it. If it is an engagement ring and is no longer wanted by the potential bride I have to assume that the potential groom would like it back.”

If you think you are the owner, write to me at nsteinberg@suntimes.com, carefully describing the ring and I will forward it to Liane Troy. This last instruction is important, as the world is filled with crooks. It’s a distinctive ring, so “gold and diamonds” will not work. If you feel inclined to conjure a ring anyway, hoping to get lucky, remember you are writing to a newspaper, and might find your efforts viciously mocked.