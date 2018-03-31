The Loyola Ramblers run to the Final Four has not only inspired casual hoops fans, but it also gave a local fashion designer his own spin on Chicago’s biggest sports story.
Joe Fresh Goods, co-founder of Fat Tiger Workshop, a clothing store in the city’s River West/West Town neighborhood, announced on Friday that they would be giving away 100 Loyola-inspired T-shirts in collaboration with Nike Chicago.
Joe made the announcement via Twitter:
Store officials confirmed to the Sun-Times that Fat Tiger ended up giving away 140 t-shirts after close to 300 people showed up in a line that wrapped around the corner.
The giveaway lasted only an hour.
Loyola plays Michigan in the first game of the NCAA Final Four on Saturday.