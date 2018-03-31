Loyola T-shirt giveaway draws hundreds of fans to Fat Tiger Workshop

Fat Tiger Workshop and Nike Chicago gave away Loyola t-shirts on Saturday ahead of the Ramblers Final Four appearance.

The Loyola Ramblers run to the Final Four has not only inspired casual hoops fans, but it also gave a local fashion designer his own spin on Chicago’s biggest sports story.

Joe Fresh Goods, co-founder of Fat Tiger Workshop, a clothing store in the city’s River West/West Town neighborhood, announced on Friday that they would be giving away 100 Loyola-inspired T-shirts in collaboration with Nike Chicago.

Joe made the announcement via Twitter:

I did a “surprise” collaboration with @nikechicago to show how proud we are of the @RamblersMBB for a great season. GIVING AWAY 100 tees tomorrow at @fattigerworks to show our appreciation. Doors open at 12. 1 per customer. 🤝 don’t be mad. pic.twitter.com/GS9VlA5BiI — Joe (@JoeFreshgoods) March 30, 2018

Store officials confirmed to the Sun-Times that Fat Tiger ended up giving away 140 t-shirts after close to 300 people showed up in a line that wrapped around the corner.

CREATED BY CULTURE. thank you Chicago. I do this shit for my city, no hype. 1 day notice……line down the block…. good luck today @RamblersMBB pic.twitter.com/4Z4ttjJ9sL — Joe (@JoeFreshgoods) March 31, 2018

The giveaway lasted only an hour.

I’m driving and see a line of hundreds of people outside my dawg @JoeFreshgoods store. Made me really happy. Even tho I’m probably not gonna get this Loyola Shirt now — Rockie Fresh (@rockiefresh) March 31, 2018

Loyola plays Michigan in the first game of the NCAA Final Four on Saturday.