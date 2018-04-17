Machine shifting gears? Toni Preckwinkle poised to make history

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, left, prepares for the Columbus Day Parade in 2014. | File Photo by Chandler West; Mayor Richard J. Daley, right, leads the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in 1965. Sun-Times File Photo.

It’s a shell of the mighty make-or-break political organization it once was, but the Cook County Democratic Party could still be ready to make history.

Chicago’s ultimate insiders club is preparing to usher in a new era on Wednesday, an era that could see the longtime bastion of white men choosing its first African-American, and first woman, chairman.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is expected to take over the county’s top political spot from Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios, who’s held the seat since he was unanimously elected in 2007.

Before Berrios, the party had never had a Latino chairman, and still has never had an African-American or woman chairman. Mayor Richard J. Daley named Jane Byrne a co-chairman, but everyone knew who was really in charge.

The anointing of Preckwinkle is an important step, but just a step, critics are quick to note.

“Given this moment of heightened racial awareness … having a black woman as head of the political party in Cook County says that at least there is an overt acknowledgement that African Americans and women are good leaders,” said Jacky Grimshaw, a former aide to Mayor Harold Washington, the city’s first black mayor. “That’s not to say that the party has overcome its racial bias.”

The party that Preckwinkle would lead looks different than the one Berrios took over in 2007. Berrios spokeswoman Monica Trevino said in a statement that under Berrios’ leadership, the number of minority Democratic candidates increased by 76 percent, and twice as many women have been slated for countywide office.

“The leadership of the Cook County Democratic Party is mostly men, mostly white and mostly old school,” Carol Marin wrote in a 2007 Sun-Times column prior to Berrios’ election as chairman.

Berrios took over shortly before Barack Obama won his election as the first African American U.S. president.

“There’s even more reason to breathe some life, some youth and some real diversity into the leadership of this sickly organization,” Marin wrote back then.

Preckwinkle has emphasized her commitment to amplifying women’s and minorities’ voices should she lead the party, vowing to end the “Good Old Boys Club.”

“The party just had a Latino as party chairman, so the party is becoming more diverse, minorities are beginning to gain more power within the party,” said Dick Simpson, a former alderman and political professor at University of Illinois at Chicago. “She’s already been vice chair, so it’s not a huge step for her to move up.”

Other candidates going for the chairmanship include 47th Ward Committeeman Paul Rosenfeld and state Rep. Luis Arroyo.