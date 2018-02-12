Madigan fires longtime aide after woman complains of ‘unwanted advances’

A longtime political employee of powerful Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan — and the brother of his hand-picked Chicago Ald. Marty Quinn (13th) — has been fired after a woman accused him of allegedly sending inappropriate text messages and making “unwanted advances.”

Madigan detailed the firing and allegations in a statement on Monday, saying a “courageous woman” came forward in November to detail the claims against Kevin Quinn.

Madigan’s attorney Heather Wier Vaught conducted an investigation, which included numerous interviews. Weir, according to Madigan’s statement, “recently came to the conclusion that the individual engaged in inappropriate conduct.”

“As a result, long-time aide Kevin Quinn is no longer an employee of any of my political committees,” Madigan wrote, saying he had worked within his political offices for nearly 20 years.

The statement also revealed that Kevin Quinn had recently pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct and that the decision to oust him was made by both Madigan and the alderman, his brother. It also notes Kevin Quinn had previously been a state employee, and he will also not return to that role.

Kevin Quinn was also implicated in a “Project Six” investigation last year, which accused Ald. Quinn of using $24,992 of his 2015 aldermanic expense allowance to purchase an “industrial multi-purpose vehicle” in violation of city rules that expressly forbid the “purchase of a motor vehicle. ”

The original voucher, obtained by former City Council Inspector General Faisal Khan and included in his report, showed handwritten notes to that effect, stating “Prohibited by Municipal Code. Do not pay.”

But in 2015, sometime between April 19 and May 15, the initial rejection of Ald. Quinn’s voucher was reversed by the mayor’s office after a flurry of communications between the city and Madigan’s office — communications that included Kevin Quinn.

Khan’s investigation accused Ald. Quinn of using city equipment in a district that wasn’t confined to his ward and that both he and Madigan put their names on the equipment in what amounted to “political advertising.”

Kevin Quinn is listed as a “program specialist,” on the Illinois Comptroller’s website, making more than $104,000 last year.

Contributing: Fran Spielman