A drunken driver who was talking with his girlfriend on FaceTime plowed into the back of an unmarked State Police trooper Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chatham, Cook County prosecutors said Monday at a bond hearing.

James Macon, 34, admitted to drinking at a club on Saturday before he struck the ISP vehicle on the northbound side of the expressway, near West 87th Street, prosecutors said.

Macon also was using the popular video-calling software to talk his girlfriend at the time of the crash, prosecutors said.

Macon allegedly refused a Breathalyzer test and was combative with hospital personnel when taken for treatment of injuries he suffered in the crash.

Macon had no insurance and has never had a valid driver’s license, prosecutors said.

It was unclear if the state trooper had been injured in the incident.

Judge Michael Clancy set his bail at $30,000 on charges of aggravated driving under the influence and criminal damage to state property, among other counts.