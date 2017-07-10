Man arrested after Christopher Columbus statue defaced in Arrigo Park

The statue of Christopher Columbus in Arrigo Park was cast in Rome in 1893 for the World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

A man was arrested early Saturday for allegedly vandalizing the Christopher Columbus statue in Arrigo Park on the Near West Side.

Someone spotted three males defacing the statue at 12:05 a.m. in the 800 block of South Loomis, according to Chicago Police. When the witness confronted them, the suspects tried to ride away on bicycles.

One of them, a 30-year-old man, fell off his bike and was “detained by the witness” until Monroe District officers arrived and took him into custody, police said. Charges against him were pending Saturday morning.

Monday is Columbus Day.