Man exonerated after 24 years in fatal arson sues CPD for fabricating evidence

Adam Gray (right) with his brother, Michael, after a news conference at his attorney's office in the Loop Thursday. | Mitch Dudek/Sun-Times

A man who was sent to prison as a teenager for a fatal arson is suing the Chicago Police Department, saying police officers falsified the evidence that kept him behind bars for 24 years before an Illinois appellate court set him free last spring.

Adam Gray also accused the police of coercing his false confession and extracting false statements from witnesses.

Gray was incarcerated at age 14. Last May, at age 38 and after a prolonged legal battle, charges against Gray were dismissed and his conviction was vacated. He was later exonerated.

A former fire marshal and a former assistant state’s attorney are also named in the suit. A city spokesman said officials had not yet seen the lawsuit and therefore could not comment.

In 1996 Gray was convicted of arson and murder for lighting a fire in a Brighton Park apartment building that killed two people. He received a sentence of life without parole.

Cook County prosecutors argued that Gray committed the crime because he was angry with a girl who lived in the building for rejecting him. The girl and her family escaped. But two other people were killed in the blaze.

Gray was interrogated for seven hours without an attorney present. He also was kept isolated from his mother, who was trying to get in to see him. Gray eventually offered an involuntary and false confession, the lawsuit states.

Shortly after his release from prison last year, Gray said a news conference: “I spent several hours expressing my innocence to the cops. The cops weren’t trying to hear that.”

“Anything that I said that wasn’t in sync with what they wanted me to say was dismissed,” he said.

“There was only so much I could take,” Gray said. “You just want it to stop.”

The lawsuit states:

“To corroborate Plaintiff’s false, involuntary confession, Defendants also fabricated evidence, including a milk jug which they claimed contained gasoline used to set the fire. In truth, the jug did not contain gasoline, could not have been used to set the fire, and both the relevance of the jug and Plaintiff’s confession to the use of the jug to carry gasoline to set the fire were entirely concocted by Defendants.”

For years, a pro bono legal team fought to prove that the science behind evidence used to convict Gray was flawed. They got a break in 2016 when then former Cook County State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez’s Conviction Integrity Unit concluded that Gray deserved another trial.

However, Cook County Judge Angela Petrone, unconvinced there was enough new evidence for a jury to acquit Gray, denied him a new trial.

“She seemed not to understand the new evidence that made a difference in the case,” Terri Mascherin, one of the attorneys who fought for Gray’s release, said after the rejection.

Advancements in science show that there was no accelerant found and the only chemicals detected in the fire debris were the kind commonly used to treat wooden stairs against water, Mascherin said.

Gray’s attorneys appealed the decision. While the appeal was pending, Alvarez’s successor, Kim Foxx, went even further — agreeing to submit with Gray’s attorneys a joint motion asking the appellate court for three things: to vacate Gray’s convictions, to enter an order dismissing the charges against him and to release him immediately.

The motion was granted in short order and Gray was released hours later.

“It was a pretty harsh road to be on,” Gray said at a news conference after his release in May 2017.

“I think I had more days believing this day wouldn’t come than I had days believing it would.”

Gray said of his first meal at a restaurant as a free man:

“It was weird for me to adjust to everything being bright and shiny,” he said.

“They had like little video poker machines, there was just a lot of lighting. To me, it was really kind of dizzying,” he added. “Prison is muted by design.”

The detectives investigating the case had tunnel vision, Gray’s attorneys said.

“This is a case that shows the danger that can happen when the police and prosecuting authorities go into a case with a theory and try to fit the facts to meet their theory instead of really investigating the facts,” said Mascherin, an attorney with Jenner and Block who had worked to exonerate Gray.

Mascherin is not connected to Gray’s lawsuit; he is represented in that case by Loevy & Loevy, which has scheduled a news conference for Thursday afternoon to discuss the suit.