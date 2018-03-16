Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.

At 10:57 p.m., a 50-year-old man was shot while delivering food in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

He was making the delivery in the 5400 block of South Indiana when several men walked up and announced a robbery. That’s when one man pulled out a handgun during an ensuing struggle and fired a shot that struck the man in his leg.

A man was found dead on a CTA Brown Line train at 1:53 a.m. at the Belmont station in the North Side Lake View neighborhood, police said. The man is believed to have been in his 50s.

An hour later, a 34-year-old man was shot in the leg in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood. He was in the 100 block of East 75th Street when the shooting occurred, police said.

