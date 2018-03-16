Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.

  • At 10:57 p.m., a 50-year-old man was shot while delivering food in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

    • He was making the delivery in the 5400 block of South Indiana when several men walked up and announced a robbery. That’s when one man pulled out a handgun during an ensuing struggle and fired a shot that struck the man in his leg.

  • A man was found dead on a CTA Brown Line train at 1:53 a.m. at the Belmont station in the North Side Lake View neighborhood, police said. The man is believed to have been in his 50s.

  • An hour later, a 34-year-old man was shot in the leg in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood. He was in the 100 block of East 75th Street when the shooting occurred, police said.

