Man sues, he was pepper-sprayed, dragged from his car by cops at Pride Fest

A Des Plaines man is suing Chicago over his treatment by police during a Pride-related event the week before the 2015 parade. | James Foster/for Sun-Times Media

A man who passed out drunk in the rear seat of his car wearing only a Speedo after attending the Gay Pride Fest in Boystown three years ago said in federal court Tuesday that he “felt like an animal” after police pepper-sprayed him and dragged him from the vehicle.

Matthew Mallett, 37, claims his civil rights were violated. The officers used excessive force and targeted him for being gay, he alleges.

Mallett said he awoke to cops pounding on his window.

He confirmed during questioning by a city attorney on the first day of the trial Tuesday that a cop told him: “If you do not get out of the car, I’m going to pepper spray you.”

Mallett, who works in information technology and lives in Des Plaines, recalled telling the officer something like: “I don’t care. I did nothing wrong. I’m not leaving the safety of my own vehicle.”

Mallett admitted to having 10 to 14 alcoholic drinks during a span of about five hours before being separated from his friends and wandering back to his car in June 2015, during Pride Fest, a street festival typically held the weekend before the parade.

The officer proceeded to pepper-spray him before police pulled him from the car, he said.

A mask was placed over his mouth and he was strapped to a gurney with his hands cuffed behind his back and under the gurney, he testified.

Mallett was asked by a city attorney if he spit at anyone at the scene.

“I didn’t know who I was spitting at. I was spitting,” he said, noting that his mouth was burning from the pepper spray and he was “agitated and mad.”

Mallett also said he was injected with something before he was put in an ambulance and hospitalized for the night.

“I felt like an animal,” he told jurors.

Mallett, who said he was never cited or charged with a crime, intended to drink at the event so he had a friend drive his car that day, he testified.

He didn’t have the keys but let himself in though an unlocked door.

Mallett, who’s seeking an unspecified amount of money, denied flailing his arms at the scene or almost hitting an officer.