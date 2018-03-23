A man who claimed his civil rights were violated when he was pepper-sprayed and dragged from his vehicle three years ago during the Gay Pride Fest in Boystown has settled his lawsuit with the city.
The case, which was settled mid-trial, was being heard at the Dirksen Federal Building.
“He’s pleased,” attorney Kellie Walters said of her client, Matthew Mallett. “More than anything, he seems content he was able to get his story out.”
Walters declined to discuss the terms of the settlement, reached Tuesday night.
A spokesman for the city’s Law Department confirmed that a settlement had been reached.
Mallett was passed out drunk in the rear seat of his car — and wearing only a Speedo — when, he claimed, police pepper-sprayed him and dragged him out of the car.
Mallett alleged officers used excessive force and targeted him for being gay.