Man who claims civil rights were violated at Gay Pride Fest settles with city

A Des Plaines man sued Chicago over his treatment by police during a Pride-related event the week before the 2015 parade. | James Foster/for Sun-Times Media

A man who claimed his civil rights were violated when he was pepper-sprayed and dragged from his vehicle three years ago during the Gay Pride Fest in Boystown has settled his lawsuit with the city.

The case, which was settled mid-trial, was being heard at the Dirksen Federal Building.

“He’s pleased,” attorney Kellie Walters said of her client, Matthew Mallett. “More than anything, he seems content he was able to get his story out.”

Walters declined to discuss the terms of the settlement, reached Tuesday night.

A spokesman for the city’s Law Department confirmed that a settlement had been reached.

Mallett was passed out drunk in the rear seat of his car — and wearing only a Speedo — when, he claimed, police pepper-sprayed him and dragged him out of the car.

Mallett alleged officers used excessive force and targeted him for being gay.