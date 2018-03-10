Mary Mitchell recounts painful memories in Episode 5 of ‘Zebra Sisters’ podcast

Leslie Baldacci (left) and Mary Mitchell, of the Zebra Sisters podcast, in the Chicago Sun-Times studio, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

In episode 5 of “Zebra Sisters,” a podcast on race relations hosted by columnist Mary Mitchell and former reporter Leslie Baldacci, the women discuss Black History Month and “colorism.”

Leslie spends some time asking Mary what the impact of “colorism” was on her life. Mary recounts painful memories of being bullied when she was a child for having light skin and green eyes, and what her friends looked like in school.

Then, the hosts talk about Black History Month, and ponder the frequently-posed question: Should there be a White History Month?

The women also discuss how Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker talked about African-American politicians during a recorded phone conversation.

This episode ends with Mary asking a big question: “What’s the worst thing you heard a white person say about a black person, and what did you do about it?”

Please listen, subscribe, and rate the podcast.