McCarthy, Emanuel attempt to tie one another to Trump as mayoral campaign begins

Mayor Rahm Emanuel (left) and then-CPD Supt. Garry McCarthy at a November 2015, press conference announcing first-degree murder charges against police officer Jason Van Dyke in the shooting of Laquan McDonald. | Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and fired Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy got the 2019 mayoral campaign off to a roaring start Thursday — with each man attempting to tie the other to President Donald Trump.

“Washington is in a world of hurt. We’re in a place where our government is completely ineffective. And I think [Trump] is an incredibly polarizing figure — just like Rahm Emanuel,” McCarthy told the Chicago Sun-Times.

So, McCarthy sees a parallel between Emanuel and Trump?

“Absolutely, I do . . . People come up to me all day long and talk about their distaste for the mayor,” McCarthy said. “And once in a while, I have to remind them, ‘Does that mean that you like me or does that mean you’re gonna vote against him?'”

Emanuel fired back by releasing a web ad featuring Trump praising McCarthy to the hilt.

It opens with an image of McCarthy addressing the City Club of Chicago as a voice-over narrator declares: “Mayoral candidate Garry McCarthy has a very big fan.”

It then switches to Trump saying, “The head of the police in Chicago is a person I know. He’s a phenomenal guy.” After quoting several commentators who claimed McCarthy’s remarks sounded, “almost Trump-like,” the narrator concludes by saying, “The Trump-McCarthy ticket? Phenomenally bad for Chicago.”

McCarthy is an outspoken, tough-talking New Yorker who proudly accepted a $5,600 campaign contribution from his former boss and mentor, former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani.

Giuliani’s outspoken support for Trump, most notably during a fiery speech at the Republican National Convention, has given the Emanuel campaign an opening to exploit.

They’re trying to portray McCarthy as a Republican out of step with the voters in this overwhelmingly Democratic city.

But McCarthy proved Thursday that he’s not about to take that line of attack lying down.

He even had a ready-made one-liner in the event Emanuel or his surrogates attempt to portray McCarthy as a carpet-bagger.

“Somebody show me that 78th neighborhood in Chicago called Wilmette. I haven’t seen it,” McCarthy said, referring to the northern suburb where the mayor spent most of his childhood.