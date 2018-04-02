Men freed from prison file federal lawsuits against city, CPD detectives

Roberto Almodovar hugging relatives after he was freed from prison after serving 23 years behind bars | Andy Grimm for the Sun-Times

Two men who were freed from prison and exonerated amid allegations that their confessions to murder charges were coerced are suing the city of Chicago and several police detectives they claim were responsible for their wrongful incarceration.

Roberto Almodovar Jr. and Jose Juan Maysonet Jr. filed their lawsuits Sunday night in U.S. District court. Their attorneys are planning a news conference for Monday morning.

Almodovar walked out of the Cook County Jail last April just hours after prosecutors formally ended more than two years of fierce opposition to his bid to overturn his 1994 conviction in a double-murder case that was tainted by allegations of misconduct by veteran Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara. Judge James Linn tossed Almodovar’s conviction and ordered his release after 23 years in prison.

Maysonet walked out of jail a free man in November. Cook County prosecutors dropped murder charges against him nearly three decades after his arrest. That came after lawyers for Guevara and four former CPD officers who worked on or supervised the investigation that led to Maysonet’s 1995 conviction told a judge the veteran officers would not answer questions under oath.

Lawyers for Almodovar and his co-defendant, William Negron said the pair had been convicted based on witness statements that had been tainted by Reynaldo Guevara, a veteran detective who has been accused of railroading suspects in more than a dozen cases. Stack had argued that a key witness in Almodovar and Negron’s case had recanted only after being intimidated by a gang leader, and a second witness had never wavered in her belief that the two men were the killers in a drive-by shooting that killed Amy Merkes and Jorge Rodriguez.

The city of Chicago spent nearly $2 million to have former U.S. Attorney Scott Lassar review some 70 cases handled by Guevara, and last year received a report that a “handful” of convictions — including Almodovar’s — were likely bogus.

Negron is serving time for a second, unrelated murder.

Maysonet maintained that Guevara beat him with a flashlight and a phone book, coercing his confession to the fatal shootings. Similar allegations have surfaced in dozens of cases handled by Guevara, who spent 30 years on the CPD, mostly working gang cases in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, where Maysonet had lived before his arrest.

Angela Navarro talks to reporters at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Friday after a hearing vacating her son Roberto Almodovar's conviction in a 1994 double murder case.

Almodovar is suing former CPD officers Ernest Halvorsen, Mark Olszewski and Edward Mingey in addition to Guevara and the city.

Maysonet’s lawsuit names all those defendants, as well as Cook County; Frank DiFranco, a former assistant prosecutor; and Chicago police officers Fernando Montilla and Roland Paulnitsky.

Contributing: Andy Grimm