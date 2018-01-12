MIHALOPOULOS: Troopers may end woman’s long-running protest on Kennedy bridge

After 584 straight days of protesting, the Northwest Side’s Bernie Sis could be in trouble.

On Friday morning, Veronica Wolski again went up on a pedestrian bridge that crosses the Kennedy Expressway on Friday morning, continuing her unique mode of speaking out against the state of affairs in the country.

Every day since Bernie Sanders lost the race for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016, she has stood on the bridge for a few hours and posted handmade signs with to-the-point, decidedly left-leaning messages.

“IT’S NOT OVER,” read the sign she posted Friday on the chain-link fence over the outbound lanes of the Kennedy, near the Gladstone Park Metra station.

OPINION

Later that day, I asked her what’s not over.

“Our fight for having a good country is not over,” she replied. “Nothing is over.”

But her time on the bridge could be over, if the Illinois State Police have their way. On Friday morning, Wolski says, three state troopers walked out onto the bridge and warned that she had to stop doing what she’s been doing — or face getting locked up.

The cops told her, she says, that they would arrest her if they find her and her signs there Saturday.

In the “written warning” that the state police issued her at 10 a.m. Friday, Wolski’s “violation” was described like this: “Place or display any unauthorized sign, signal or marking upon/in view of highwy [sic].”

Regardless, she says she will be out there again Saturday, with yet another sign.

Wolski says she told the state troopers, “If you have to arrest me tomorrow, so be it.”

She says she doesn’t know why they’ve confronted her now, since countless people — including many state police vehicles — have passed under her without incident since the summer of 2016.

“They said they had a call,” Wolski says. “If [the complainants] don’t like my sign, then they can come up here, too, and they can put up their own signs, saying whatever they want to say.”

Many motorists, even police officers, honk at her. Hour after hour, in all sorts of weather, she will wave back to the cars or live-stream her protest and drivers’ responses on social media, where her messages deeply resonate with Bernie bros as well as Sanders’ female supporters across America.

Police spokesman Matt Boerwinkle confirmed the warning was issued and said she could be arrested and fined $120 for each citation.

“By statute, that is illegal,” he says of Wolski’s placement of signs over the highway. “If the individual returns, she could receive a citation.”

Though her actions aren’t a crime, Boerwinkle says, “A citation is considered an arrest.”

Before Friday, Wolski says she had just two other visits from state troopers. One was a supporter of President Donald Trump who only wanted to ask her what her message that day meant. The second time was on Memorial Day last year, when she says state police asked her to take down her sign “because it was slowing traffic back to Kimball.”

Wolski says those state troopers told her, “We know it’s your constitutional right” to protest on the bridge. But she says she readily complied with their request, because she didn’t want to cause a problem with traffic.

Unlike some people on the left side of the political spectrum, Wolski says she’s a big fan of law enforcement. When I first interviewed her for a column earlier in the winter, Wolski told me she has no beef with rank-and-file cops.

And any time she sees a police car driving toward what she calls the “Bernie Bridge,” she crosses herself and blows a kiss to officers.

“I’ve had state troopers honk their horns at me,” says Wolski, a 60-year-old married mother of one who lives in Jefferson Park. “When they see me, they should know I’m doing the sign of the cross, and I’m sending them a guardian angel.”

But she said she is ready to pay the price Saturday for what she believes.

“I told [the state police], ‘You do what you have to do,” Wolski says. “I have to do what I have to do, too — which is offer hope for Chicago and this country. All I do is offer hope.”