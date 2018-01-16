Milton Shadur, retired federal judge, has died

Retired U.S. District Court Judge Milton Shadur, who spent 37 years decades on the bench, has died, according to a family Facebook posting.

“Last night, I lost my beloved father, the Hon. Milton Shadur, my hero, my rock and such a wonderful man,” said his daughter Beth. “I am profoundly saddened, but will always be so proud to have had not only a father beyond compare, but a man of honor and service to so many in this country.”

Shadur presided over many high-profile cases, including a landmark 1980s desegregation plan for Chicago Public Schools. In 2002, he issued a groundbreaking injuction requiring access to lawyers for witnesses being questioned at police stations. In his scathing 41-page ruling, he found police repeatedly denied attorneys access to witnesses–even though they were legally free to go.

When he retired in September, he’d authored “over 11,000 district court opinions, many of which directly impacted the rights of thousands of individuals,” said Chief U.S. District Court Judge Ruben Castillo.

“No other member of our court can match this stunning body of written work. Early in his career he wrote a number of opinions as he monitored the implementation of a desegregation plan for the Chicago public school system,” Castillo said.

Shadur was nominated to the bench by President Jimmy Carter in 1980. He graduated from the University of Chicago with a bachelor’s degree in math and physics, and also received his law degree from U. of C. in 1949. He served as a radar officer in the Navy during World War II.

Shadur was in the headlines in 2014 when he withdrew from Michael Jordan’s lawsuit against Dominick’s for using his likeness, saying he’d been subject to a “groundless and unwarranted personal attack.” Jordan’s attorneys didn’t like the judge’s handling of the case, complaining his comments suggested he believed Jordan was greedy as a “hog” for seeking $2.5 million in damages. They were also unhappy with his insistence Jordan appear in court because the case was dragging on, the Sun-Times reported at the time.

Services are at 2 p.m. Thursday at Congregation Am Shalom, 840 Vernon Ave., Glencoe.