MITCHELL: If Oprah decides to run, it may be ‘Time’s up!’ for Trump

Oprah Winfrey (right), shown with then-Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., and his wife, Michelle at a rally in New Hampshire in 2007. Winfrey was an early and enthusiastic backer of Obama's ultimately successful presidential bid. | Associated Press

Talk about black girl magic.

There seems to be nothing Oprah Winfrey can’t do.

She’s gone from the world’s most popular talk-show host to the owner of a profitable television network.

She’s an author, entrepreneur, publisher, humanitarian and actor, and she still has the Midas touch when it comes to product endorsements.

OPINION

The only thing Oprah hasn’t conquered is politics, although I’d argue that her enthusiastic support for former President Barack Obama early in his campaign helped him become the first African-American president.

Now, after knocking a beleaguered world on its heels with the acceptance speech for the ages, there’s talk of Oprah running for president.

Here’s one good reason she should do it:

Oprah’s a phenomenally inspirational figure, and after a year of being bombarded with pompous tweets and nasty threats, Americans could use some inspiration.

For instance, in accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for outstanding contributions to entertainment, Oprah took us back to 1964, and the moment that Sidney Poitier became the first black person to win an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in “Lilies of the Field.”

“I’d never seen a black man being celebrated like that. And I have tried many, many, many times to explain what a moment like that means to a little girl, a kid watching from the cheap seats as my mom came through the door bone-tired from cleaning other people’s houses,” Oprah said.

There was no judgment — just insight from someone with a deep understanding of where hope comes from.

The #MeToo movement that has brought down powerful men from Hollywood to D.C., has many strong and courageous voices.

But thanks to her gift, Oprah gives a voice to the least of us.

“I want tonight to express gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse and assault because they, like my mother, had children to feed and bills to pay and dreams to pursue,” she said.

She also paid homage to Recy Taylor, a young wife and mother who was abducted and raped by six armed white men in Abbeville, Alabama in 1944.

For many, it was the first time they’d ever heard Taylor’s name.

The State of Alabama, in 2011, officially apologized for its failure to prosecute Taylor’s attackers.

“Recy Taylor died 10 days ago, just shy of her 98th birthday. She lived as we all have lived too many years in a culture broken by brutally powerful men. For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. Their time is up,” Oprah warned.

If Oprah decides to lead the “Time’s Up!” campaign all the way to the White House, I don’t see anything stopping her.