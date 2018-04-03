Model and former Oak Park resident Karlie Kloss to host coding camps in Chicago

Karlie Kloss (right) is bringing her free computer coding camp for girls to Chicago this summer. | kodewithklossy.com

A fashion model with Chicago roots — and a boyfriend whose brother is senior adviser to President Donald Trump — will host a free coding camp for girls in Chicago this summer.

Karlie Kloss, who spent her infancy and toddling years in west suburban Oak Park before her family moved to St. Louis, is the creator of Kode With Klossy.

After satiating her own coding curiosity by attending classes about four years ago, Kloss, 25, created the non-profit coding camp to inspire female leadership in the tech world.

Kloss is reportedly dating Joshua Kushner, 32, whose Democratic political views have collided publicly in recent months with those of his older brother, White House adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Kloss hosts coding camps across the country for girls ages 13 to 18.

Four camps — two weeks each — will be held in Chicago this summer. The deadline to apply is April 15. No previous experience is required and free lunches and beverages will be provided.

Learn more about the camps and apply here.

It’s Kloss’s second year hosting a camp in Chicago.

It’s not clear if Kloss will be in Chicago this summer to make an appearance at the camps.