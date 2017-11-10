More than 200 plows hit Chicago streets; we could get an inch

Downtown Chicago on Friday was beginning to look more like late December than Nov. 10. Here, pedestrians on Kinzie Street cross LaSalle Street. | Rich Hein / Sun-Times

More than 200 snowplows were sent into Chicago’s streets Friday as an early-season snowfall made downtown and other parts of the city look more like late December than Nov. 10.

At times, the snow was falling so fast it made it hard to see.

The city Department of Streets and Sanitation sent 210 plows to salt and plow arterial routes as the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for northern Illinois.

As much as an inch of dusting was expected to accumulate near the lake, with the snow ending by around 3 p.m., according to the weather service, which forecast Friday’s high temperature would reach only 33 degrees.