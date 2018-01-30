Murder charges dropped against pair who alleged torture by Burge’s underlings

Standing with his lawyers, Corey Batchelor, tears up as he talks about his 30-year battle to overturn his conviction — and that of his friend Kevin Bailey — for the 1989 murder of Lula Mae Woods. A special prosecutor reinvestigated the case after DNA evidence was analyzed that bolstered Batchelor and Bailey's case, and on Tuesday, prosecutors dropped the case. Batchelor was paroled in 2004. Bailey was set to be released from Stateville prison Tuesday afternoon. | Andy Grimm for the Sun-Times

A special Cook County prosecutor Tuesday dropped murder charges against two men who claimed they were beaten by detectives trained by disgraced Chicago Police Cmdr. Jon Burge.

Corey Batchelor wept in Judge Alfredo Maldonado’s courtroom as Special Prosecutor Bob Milan said that a seven-month review of evidence in the case had not yielded proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Batchelor and co-defendant Kevin Bailey had stabbed Lula Mae Woods nearly 30 years ago.

Bailey, who still was serving his 80-year sentence for the 1989 killing, nodded, then turned to the courtroom gallery and pumped his fist.

Batchelor was paroled in 2004, and had continued to work with lawyers from University of Chicago’s Exoneration Project since getting out prison, hoping his childhood friend, Bailey, could also be released. The two men embraced as Bailey was about to be led out of the courtroom.

“I told him ‘aren’t you glad I didn’t give up?'” Batchelor told reporters outside the courtroom.

Prosecutors’ action will wipe out their convictions, and Bailey is expected to be released this afternoon from the Stateville Prison in Joliet.

One the conditions of the two men’s deal with the special prosecutor was a waiver of their right to seek a certificate of innocence from the state, which would bar them from seeking compensation from a state fund for victims of police torture.

The two men were interrogated by Area 2 detectives after Burge already had moved on to work in Area 3, but they maintained they were beaten and kicked by detectives until they confessed to Woods’ murder.