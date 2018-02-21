Federal jury finds Naperville pimp guilty of sex trafficking

A federal jury on Wednesday found a Naperville man — who acknowledged being a pimp on the witness stand at his own trial — guilty of sex trafficking.

Federal prosecutors have called Benjamin Biancofiori, 38, of Naperville a “violent manipulative pimp,” who used money, drugs, mind games and vicious beatings to control his young, vulnerable victims.

Biancofiori does not deny being a pimp — “I’ve told everybody this repeatedly,” he said — but he has insisted that, “everybody involved in this situation was there because they wanted to be.”

“Both sides, me and them, knew what it involves,” he said from the witness stand. “They knew the risks, the rewards, everything.”

Biancofiori was found guilty on 14 out of 15 counts.

Jurors heard from some of Biancofiori’s victims, including one who said “there was no way out” once she started working for him. She said she worked seven days a week and saw an average of eight or nine clients each day, earning between $1,250 and $2,000 every 24 hours.

She said she never saw a dime of it. She also said he decided how much heroin she could use, how much money she could spend on food — usually $10 a day at McDonald’s — and how often she worked for him.

She said he took her Social Security card and birth certificate and threatened her family.

“I had nowhere to go, nowhere to hide,” she said.

The woman also said she lost track of the number of times Biancofiori beat her or told others to do so. On the witness stand, Biancofiori acknowledged he had a tendency to “verbally fly off the handle,” but he insisted, “I don’t follow through on the majority of what I say.” Still, he didn’t deny physical altercations with the women, calling it “nothing I condone.”

Prosecutors said Biancofiori once ordered a victim kidnapped and returned to him at gunpoint. They say he flaunted hundred-dollar bills and diamond jewelry on social media and declared, “Loyalty is a must. We bleed together.”

Once, after a woman took $200 from him, the feds say he told her “when my n—-s are burning you with hot hangers, and you all are crying asking for mercy, know I did that sh–, b—-.”

He has an affinity for jewelry, and the feds say he had a ring bearing the letters “MOB.” He testified it stood for “Man of Business.” Prosecutors say it stood for “Money Over B—-es.”

The feds also shared with jurors a book Biancofiori wrote, which he insists is a work of fiction for its embellishments and omissions. In one selection, Biancofiori wrote, “I was a pimp, and pimps don’t put cash in hoes pockets. They put dreams in their heads, d— in their mouth, and a foot in their a–.”

Biancofiori said he hoped to turn the book into a movie.

From the stand, he insisted that, “this whole lifestyle is very hard to break down for you guys on the jury in an hour or a day or a three-week trial. No lawyer or prosecutor or FBI agent can explain it to you.”

“It’s the tightest-knit marriage amplified by a thousand,” he said. “You’re committing crimes together, essentially.

“We’re in love together.”