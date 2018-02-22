National Margarita Day deals in Chicago, suburbs

Erin Wigger/Staff photographer 10-19-05 Bolingbrook A classic margarita on the rocks at Bucho's in Bolingbrook.

Whether you like your margarita with salt on the rim, on the rocks or frozen, there are plenty of deals to celebrate National Margarita Day across the city and suburbs on Thursday.

Since National Margarita Day is on Feb. 22, Bahama Breeze Island Grill, 406 E. Golf Rd. in Schaumburg, is offering $2.22 margaritas.

Antique Taco is offering $5 margaritas at three locations, in all different styles. A classic margarita will be served at the Chiquito location, 125 S. Clark St., a rosemary house-style margarita and a hibiscus variation will be served at the Wicker Park restaurant, 1360 N. Milwaukee Ave., and a strawberry margarita slushy is available at the Bridgeport location, 100 W. 35th St.

Moe’s Cantina offers its classic-style margarita for $5 all day long at its River North location, 155 W. Kinzie St. and its North Side spot, 3518 N. Clark St.

Fulton Market’s Cemitas Puebla, 817 West Fulton Market, is offering $5 margaritas Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and all day Friday.

Margaritas are $7 at Nacional 27, 325 W. Huron St., and Tallboy Taco.