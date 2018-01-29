Nearly 40 percent of 1.2M motorists denied due process stake claim to settlement

Nearly 40 percent of the 1.2 million motorists denied due process after being slapped with tickets from Chicago’s red light and speed-cameras have claimed their slice of a $38.75 million settlement pie.

Cash refunds will go to 389,187 motorists who paid their tickets. The average refund check: $36.62.

In addition, 78,638 motorists who never paid their tickets will have part of their debt forgiven and become eligible for additional debt relief going forward.

Under that previously undisclosed $82.3 million program, motorists who pay whatever is left of their fine after the partial debt is wiped out will have late fees and collection costs waived.

Some motorists will receive a combination of cash and debt relief.

Added together, the cash refunds and debt relief will average $58.50 per motorist.

Refund checks could be in the mail by late summer, but only after the settlement is approved by a Cook County Circuit Court judge.

Plaintiffs attorney Jacie Zolna noted that even a 10-percent claims rate is viewed as an excellent response to a settlement stemming from a class-action lawsuit. Some class-action settlements have struggled to reach a 1-percent claims rate, he said.

Not so with the 1.2 million motorists denied due process when the city failed to send them a second notice of violation (that was required until May 2015) and also imposed $100 late fees four days too soon.

They came forward in droves — to the tune of 38.9 percent — to claim their piece of the pie during a 60-day window that ended on Dec. 11.

To submit a claim, motorists were required to either fill out a form and return it in a stamped, self-addressed envelope or go to a website set up by the city for the purpose of administering the settlement and fill out a claim form online.

“It’s phenomenal that nearly half a million people were able to participate. Oftentimes, all the money isn’t claimed and the defendant gets to keep whatever is left over in the pot,” said Zolna, a partner at the law firm of Myron M. Cherry & Associates.

“That’s not what’s gonna happen here. … The city isn’t gonna be able to keep a single penny of this settlement. They’re gonna have to pay out every single penny.”

The 1.2 million motorists eligible for 50 percent refunds together received 1.5 million red-light and speed-camera tickets between 2010 and 2015, when the rules were changed to drop the second notice requirement the city had ignored.

Almost as important as the refunds and debt relief is the city’s promise not to use any of those 1.5 million tickets when it comes to determining whose car gets a Denver boot and whose driver’s license gets suspended.

“One of our named plaintiffs got three tickets in the mail at the same time. … It was $300. Before she knew it, it doubled to $600 she couldn’t afford to pay. The city has been hounding her for years to boot her car and take her license away trying to get this money,” Zolna said.

“People are in even worse shape than that. There has been a spike in bankruptcy filings. According to those studies, it’s due, in large part, to traffic debt.”

Austin resident Delyn McKenzie-Lopez is getting $309.20 in debt wiped off the books. Thanks to the debt relief provision, she’ll be able to satisfy the rest of her four-ticket, $976 debt for just $90.80.

McKenzie-Lopez children borrowed the car and accumulated four tickets–with fines that appeared to double overnight–before she ever knew they got them.

“It’s absolutely a great relief. It was very stressful. I’m getting a ticket, it seemed like every other day,” said McKenzie-Lopez, 44.

“That particular area–in talking to other people that I know–they received a lot of tickets there, too. You can get two or three tickets in one day for the same thing.”

On the day the City Council signed off on the settlement, Mayor Rahm Emanuel offered motorists a mea culpa for the due process mistakes on his watch.

“I take responsibility that, under my tenure … the continuity of the way it operated was wrong, “ the mayor said on that day.

Asked whether he was sorry, the mayor said: “It’s implicit in the payment. As well as explicit because otherwise, we wouldn’t have agreed to it.”

Corporation Counsel Ed Siskel said he agreed to the settlement to avoid a massive liability for Chicago taxpayers.

Siskel pegged the amount at $264 million in nullified tickets and $143 million in outstanding debt if a judge chose to void all tickets issued during a five-year statute of limitations and $700 million in refunds and $206 million in debt if there was no limit.

Still, Transportation Committee Chairman Anthony Beale (9th), complained about the $11.7 million “pot of gold” awarded to attorneys who filed the class-action lawsuit.

“If 100 percent of the people submit to get reimbursed, you’re gonna be waiting for your check — a whole whopping $7,” Beale said then.

Finance Committee Chairman Edward Burke (14th) insisted that the average refund check would be more like $42 and that average amount of forgiven debt would be $88.

Burke’s prediction turned out to be a lot closer to the truth.