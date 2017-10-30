New protections for city victims of domestic violence, sexual assault

City employees who are victims of domestic violence and sexual assault would be guaranteed up to one month of paid leave, under a policy change proposed Monday that, the chief sponsor hopes, will trigger sexual harassment training for city workers.

For now, the ordinance jointly unveiled by Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) appears to be a whole lot more than a knee-jerk response to the “Me Too” campaign inspired by the Hollywood sex scandal that has spread to Springfield.

Nor is it a response to the sexist emails that were among those uncovered in the Department of Water Management, triggering a housecleaning.

Instead, the mayor and O’Shea are recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness month by strengthening the city’s policy when it comes to protecting victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The ordinance unveiled Monday would guarantee up to one month of paid leave to city employees who are victims of domestic violence.

To qualify, city employees would need to qualify for the Victims Economic Security and Safety Act that requires Illinois employers to provide victims of domestic violence and sexual assault with three months of unpaid leave.

In addition, Human Resources Commissioner Soo Choi would be charged with training the city’s workforce to understand what programs are available to victims and recognize the warning signs for domestic violence and sexual abuse.

“Victims of domestic violence and sexual assault need to know that they can reach out for help and that they will get help from the city,” O’Shea, City Council champion for domestic violence victims, said Monday.

O’Shea acknowledged that the sexist emails uncovered by Inspector General Joe Ferguson underscored the need for citywide training to change the culture in departments like Water Management, Streets and Sanitation, Fleet Management and Transportation that remain male bastions.

“This is all about control over one another. We need to educate people. We need to change the culture and change peoples’ behavior,” the alderman said.

“What we’re introducing today is gonna be somewhat fluid. My hope is this is going to begin a much broader conversation that could evolve into training about what constitutes sexual harassment.”

According to the mayor’s office, domestic violence is the leading cause of injury to women between the ages of 15 and 44.

One of every three women and one of every four men are victims of domestic violence, according to the Centers for Disease Control. That definition covers everything from physical, psychological and economic abuse to stalking.

Human Resources already has a clinical therapist available to provide assistance and “confidential consultation” to domestic violence and sexual abuse victims.

Victims who need to get away from their predators can also apply for a waiver from the residency rule that requires all city employees to live in Chicago.

Even so, the Emanuel administration had to be ordered in 2013 to rehire–and give $234,000 in back pay to –an $80,256-a-year budget analyst fired in October 2011 for violating the residency requirement after being forced out of her Chicago home because she was a victim of domestic violence.

The Illinois Department of Labor sided with Valerie Tolson after concluding that Tolson was given “lip service” in her request for a residency “waiver” and that City Hall “had no clear and established policy” for making “workplace accommodations” for victims of domestic violence, as required by state law.

At the time, Tolson accused Emanuel of hypocrisy for creating a domestic violence task force and building a shelter for battered women while thumbing his nose at the state law that was supposed to protect victims of domestic violence from workplace discrimination.

The former budget analyst claimed she was given the run-around after her now-deceased live-in boyfriend “forcibly removed” Tolson, her teenage son and their belongings from the Chatham Park Village Co-Op they shared in July 2009.

City Hall responded to the ruling by noting that Tolson’s claims were made before Emanuel took office when there was “not a clear” policy in place for complying with the Victims’ Economic Security and Safety Act.

The ordinance unveiled Monday was drafted with help from “Chicago Says No More.” That’s a coalition of business, philanthropic and civic leaders and non-profit organizations united in their desire to help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.