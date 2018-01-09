New sentence for Blair Holt’s killer: 75 years instead of 100

Chicago Police Cmdr. Ronald Holt and Fire Department Battalion Chief Annette Nance Holt, talk to reporters after a hearing for Michael Pace, who is seeking to reduce his 100-year prison sentence for the 2007 murder of the Holt's 16-year-old son, Blair. | Andy Grimm/Sun-TImes

Michael Pace refused to look at the judge, and stood up before the hearing was even over.

Pace pointedly turned away as Judge Matthew Coghlan announced the sentence, shook his head, and muttered something inaudible; he got up to leave even before Coghlan ordered sheriffs’ guards to escort him back to the holding cell.

In the end, Pace’s sentence for killing Blair Holt, his former Julian High School classmate, was 25 years shorter — but that’s still 75 years.

“I’ve done the defendant no favors, nor does he deserve any,” Coghlan said.

When first sentenced in 2009, Pace offered no apology for his actions on that day in 2007. Pace, then 16, stepped onto a CTA bus loaded with high school students and opened fire with a handgun. Holt suffered a fatal gunshot wound while trying to shield a classmate; two others on the bus also were hit, but survived.

“The defendant’s actions were evil. They were cold. They were calculated. They were premeditated,” Coghlan said.

In 2015, an appeals court ordered a new sentencing hearing for Pace, based on allegations of bias shown in the lengthy monologue Judge Nicholas Ford gave before handing down the sentence. Pace’s lawyer had argued that Pace could be sentenced to as few as 32 years. Coghlan didn’t see it that way.

The judge said Pace has not tried to change his behavior or atone for his crime. Instead, Coghlan said: “What I have here is a defendant who has 47 tickets for disciplinary problems,” while behind bars.