New strategy credited with steep drop in shootings in Chatham

The Dart game.

It looks like it’s on target.

Sneed is told a multi-pronged policing strategy put in place by Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart in September 2017 — which targeted Chicago’s violence-riveted South Side Chatham neighborhood — has resulted in a major shooting decline.

• To wit: The new strategy by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, which includes surge enforcement at peak crime times, netted a 51% decline in shootings from September 2017 to February 2018, compared with the identical period the year before when 121 shootings occurred.

“And in one month alone, there was an 80% decline,” said Sam Randall, a sheriff’s spokesman.

Randall claims that in January 2017, there were 20 shootings — and in January 2018, there were only four shootings.

“The reason Chatham was selected was because there was a 44% increase in shootings in 2016 compared to 2015,” he said.

The Chatham strategy involved “surge enforcement,” the use of 90 officers total in the 6th District during peak days, but it also included a community engagement element. “The sheriff’s police monitored safe passage routes for kids, were visible at schools and churches, got out of their cars to thoughtfully engage with people, and held community events,” he said.

“In addition, 67 guns were recovered in the six-month operation and there was a 45% decline in homicides versus the prior year.”

Sneed is also told the sheriff’s police are currently in the process of transitioning operations into Chicago’s 3rd Police District, which encompasses the South Shore neighborhood.

Getting trumped!

Voila!

President Donald Trump’s first state dinner at the White House, which will honor French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, at the end of April — will probably not include anyone from the blue state of Illinois.

Neither Gov. Bruce Rauner nor Ken Griffin, the state’s richest man, have openly declared themselves as big Trump fans.

And Trump has had little interest in visiting Chicago after cancellation of a pre-election Trump rally when a melee broke out outside the event.

However, Sneed is keeping her eye on the invite box of top GOP fundraiser Ron Gidwitz, who “visited” Trump at the Donald’s posh California digs before tossing big bucks his way — and who told Sneed he came away “impressed.”

• Backshot: Rumors surfaced soon after Trump’s election that Gidwitz was now being considered for an ambassador post in Australia, where his son lives — but that the Gidwitzes would have been happier being posted in France.

France?

• Upshot: Hmm. Is a Gidwitz invite in the offing?

Schock schlock . . .

Former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock, who has been enmeshed in a messy federal corruption case involving his personal spending and a $5,000 office chandelier, is now selling real estate in California and is rarely seen in his hometown of Peoria, according to an informed source.

Hmm!

President Trump and Lawrence Kudlow, who was just appointed his nibs National Economic Council director, are both teetotalers. It’s been reported Kudlow acknowledged a drug and alcohol addiction decades ago.

Royal rantings . . .

Give it a rest: The London tabloid press, which salivates over the tiniest scooplets regarding the royal family, just blurbed Queen Elizabeth’s formal approval of Prince Harry’s upcoming marriage to American “Rachel Meghan Markle” was minus a few choice words.

• To wit: The formality only included Markle’s name and not prefaced by the words “Our Trusty and Well-beloved” used in the Queen’s formal consent to the marriage of Catherine (“Kate”) Elizabeth Middleton to Harry’s older brother, Prince William.

A Hawking memo . . .

It’s safe to say physics is a universal language, but in a way Brit physicist Stephen Hawking was one of us. Hawking’s American-made computer, which allowed Hawking — who suffered from ALS — to communicate, gave him an American accent.

Sneedlings . . .

Sneed hears the Stefani family restaurant empire is about to open its doors in Lincolnwood: Stefani Prime Italian. Well, now Phil can walk to work. The eatery is only four blocks from his house. . . . Today’s birthdays: Lauren Graham, 51; Curtis Granderson, 37; and Erik Estrada, 69.