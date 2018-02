O’Hare to add gates, terminal space under $6.1 billion deal, report says

A $6.1 billion expansion at O'Hare Airport that includes new gates and terminal space is expected to be introduced to the City Council. | Getty Images

A $6.1 billion expansion at O’Hare Airport is expected to be introduced to the City Council this week.

The project will add dozens of gates and about 3 million square feet of terminal space at the airport, Crain’s Chicago Business reports.

The work is expected to take eight years.

The project would be paid for with money from landing fees and seat charges as well as concession revenue and possibly federal grants, Crain’s said in a report based on sources within the city and aviation industry.