Once again, former Gov. Pat Quinn answers call of duty — jury duty

Former Gov. Pat Quinn shows proof that he voted Tuesday. However, he lost the race for the Democratic nomination for attorney general. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Pat’s all, folks?

Former Gov. Pat Quinn, who lost a primary race for Illinois attorney general, will be back in action soon.

But not in politics.

“I’ve been summoned for jury duty at the Criminal Courts building in two weeks,” said Quinn.

“So I’ve been called to public service duty once more,” said Quinn. “It’s an honor to serve.”

Added Quinn, who has been in public office for decades: “You can be a peacock one day and a feather duster the next.

OPINION

“If you lose an election, you find another way of serving,” said Quinn, who won downstate but knew it was going to be a battle for the city upon learning he was not going to receive the endorsement of the Chicago Federation of Labor — minus the Carpenters’ Union — which had pushed him over the edge when he first ran for governor.

“You don’t have to run for office to be an active citizen.

“Look, I’ve been passing out petitions ever since [House Speaker] Mike Madigan said I wasn’t worthy of being an Irishman,” he said. “That’s when I successfully led an ethics-reform drive to cancel the legislators’ ability to get paid in advance,” he said.

Begorrah!

Mayoral hopeful Garry McCarthy, who broadcast his decision to run for mayor via video Wednesday night on his website, did so minus two prime announcements.

McCarthy, who told Sneed last week, “I have yet to hire a campaign manager and a press secretary,” is reportedly now swimming in resumes.

A McCarthy source tells me:

“We were waiting for the primary to be over because the most qualified available candidates were working for other campaigns up to last night.

“Now we’ve got available applicants and time to choose,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Sneed is told McCarthy showcased his video at a private reception Wednesday night at Hugo’s restaurant for 100 early supporters of McCarthy’s candidacy, and received $50,000 in contributions.

Stay tuned.

St. Pat’s chat . . .

Foxy loxy: The Daley brothers — Rich, Bill, Mike and John — who tossed their annual St. Patrick’s Day party at Gibsons Italia on the river this year included two political rivals on their guest list.

• Translation: They invited Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who is running for re-election — and his possible/probable mayoral opponent Paul Vallas, who tells Sneed: “I will be making a decision on running soon.”

Quoth Vallas, who recently lost a beloved son: “It was so very nice to be invited. It was great to see the mayor and his brothers as well as many old friends whom I haven’t seen in years.”

Oh, those Daley boys.

Strip ’em . . .

Porn star Stormy Daniels, aka Stephanie Clifford — who claims to have had a $130,000 paid tryst with President Donald Trump in 2006 and is now suing to tell all — still plans to bring her strip show to the Admiral Theatre June 14-16.

But surprisingly, there is still little traffic on the Facebook ad for her strip show at the 228 seat theater since an announcement in February.

Tickets are still available.

And as of Wednesday, the theater’s public Facebook event post shows only 66 Facebook users are interested in going to Daniels’ “Make America Horny Again” event, which has been shared only 15 times on Facebook.

An Admiral Theater spokesman tells Sneed the porn star “will be performing on stage alone, her performance will be approximately 20-30 minutes, and she will be signing autographs and taking pictures with guests following her performances.

“We may have a surprise guest,” the spokesman said.

The bunny beat . . .

It’s become a battle of the bunnies.

A parody of a picture book for children about “Marlon Bundo,” a rabbit belonging to Vice President Mike Pence, has skyrocketed to No. 1 best-seller status on Amazon late Wednesday.

The hit book, titled “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Presents a Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo,” is about a little gay bunny — and a hilarious parody of Amazon’s No. 4 best-seller Wednesday titled “Marlon Bundo’s Day in the Life of the Vice President,” written by Pence’s daughter, Charlotte, and illustrated by Pence’s wife, Karen.

The spoof is a take-off on Veep Pence’s dismal LGBT rights record.

Carrot, anyone?

Sneedlings . . .

I spy: Three legendary quarterbacks — Vince Ferragamo, Daryle Lamonica, and Dan Pastorini —were at Capri Ristorante in Burr Ridge recently. . . . Today’s birthdays: Reese Witherspoon, 42; William Shatner, 87; and Dexter Fowler, 32.