Pappas gets rid of $1 fee for online payment of property taxes

Maria Pappas explains changes to how Cook County residents may pay their protperty tax bills. | Stefano Esposito for the Sun-Times

To ease the pain ever so slightly of having to pay property taxes, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas has eliminated the $1 fee for online bill paying, she said.

“The dollar fee for online payment is almost like [the city’s] 7-cent bag tax — it’s just an annoyance to people,” Pappas said, talking to reporters at her City Hall office Monday.

The change is effective immediately, she said. Cook County property tax bills are due to arrive in mail boxes Feb. 1, she said.

Tax payers also now have the option to download their bills and to receive future bills by email only. To learn more, go to cookcountytreasurer.com