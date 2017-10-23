Parking ticket writing drops again, while booting rises

Fewer parking tickets are being issued, but more cars are getting the boot, aldermen were told Monday. | Sun-Times file photo

Chicago is continuing to write fewer and fewer parking tickets while making even greater use of the wheel-locking Denver boot, aldermen were told Monday.

Booting was up 11 percent during the first six months of 2017, as city crews disabled 33,836 vehicles — a rate of 5,639 boots per month. That’s compared to 5,078 boots per month during 2016, when booting was up 10 percent.

While booting continued its steady rise, parking ticket writing continued to go in the opposite direction.

Last year, ticketing was down by five percent. Through June 30 of this year, ticket totals were down by another four percent.

Chicago issued 2.25 million tickets during all of last year. Through the first six months of this year, there were 1.1 million tickets issues. At that rate, the city would fall 48,763 tickets short of last year’s total.

City boot crews work from a list that includes more than 500,000 eligible license plates, many registered to motorists who live outside the city.

The 11 percent booting surge continues a windfall for the city on the heels of Emanuel’s decision to raise the booting fee a few years ago from $60 to $100 and set the stage to give scofflaws the long-awaited opportunity to remove their own wheel-locking Denver boots instead of waiting for city crews to arrive.

The Near West Side’s booming 27th Ward was home to 1,600 boot scofflaws, tops in the city. That was followed by the 3rd Ward (1,245) boots; the 28th Ward (1,108); the 4th Ward (1,007) and the 41st Ward that includes O’Hare International Airport (992).

Other wards home to large numbers of booted motorists were: the 6th (987); the 5th (984); the 21st (973); the 20th (969); the 29th (952); the 37th (928); the 8th (912) and the 1st (887).

Not surprisingly, the ward where the greatest number of parking tickets were written was the downtown’s 42nd, with 117,792 during the first six months of this year.

The next highest wards for parking tickets are: the 44th, which includes Wrigley Field (52,826); the downtown’s 2nd Ward (49,155); the 27th (48,461); the 25th (47,988); and the 1st (40,354).

The ward-by-ward breakdown of booting and ticketing was distributed to aldermen on opening day of City Council’s hearings on Emanuel’s 2018 budget.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported last week that a pilot crackdown on illegal weekend parking in downtown Chicago and other “high-traffic neighborhoods” has churned out 37,400 tickets through Sept. 30 and will be extended citywide.

On Monday, City Comptroller Erin Keane described that $4 million crackdown for aldermen in a way that goes beyond having the city’s parking enforcement aides work in tandem with contractor teams on weekends. She said the city hopes to hire a technology vender in the next few months.

“That vendor will not only help us with data analytics. We’re gonna have new hand-held” computers, Keane said, adding that the hand-held tech used now is about 10 years old.

“It can be slow. There can be glitches. We’ll be able to help them be a lot more efficient. We expect that will generate about $4 million.”

Under questioning by Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd), top mayoral aides also disclosed that the mayor’s budget counts on $45 million in red-light camera revenues and $50 million from speed cameras.

That’s a far cry from the $70 million in red-light camera revenues the city was relying upon just a few years ago — before Emanuel yanked out dozens of red-light cameras and tripled the “grace period” before slapping motorists who blow through red lights with $100 tickets, as recommended by the Northwestern University Traffic Center.

In late July, the City Council on gave final approval to a $38.75 million settlement that will offer 50 percent refunds to 1.2 million motorists denied due process when the city failed to send them a second notice of violation (which had been required until May 2015). Late fees of $100 also had been imposed on those motorists four days too soon.