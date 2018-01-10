Parolee charged in West Garfield Park murder

Laron Davis was on parole for 2012 attempted murder – which he committed while on parole for a 1998 attempted murder – when he shot to death Anthony Johnson in the parking lot of a West Garfield Park liquor store, Cook County prosecutors said.

Surveillance video shows Davis pulling up to Mid-City Food & Liquor in the 500 block of South Kostner Avenue around 2 p.m. on Dec. 13, and getting out of his car and walking up to Johnson, Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Coelho said on Wednesday during a bond hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Judge Michael Clancy ordered Davis held without bond.

Davis allegedly drew a pistol as he walked up to Johnson and shoved him, then punched him in the face, knocking Johnson to the ground. When Johnson got up, Davis shoved him again, then fired a single shot that struck Johnson in the chest, Coelho said.

“(Davis) walked back back towards the (car) and turned to look as the victim stumbled through the parking lot,” Coelho said.

As Johnson collapsed in the street, Davis got back in the car and drove off, Coelho said. Johnson was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting, in broad daylight, took place in front of multiple witnesses who all identified Davis as the shooter, Coelho said.

Davis, who is either 41 – according to prosecutors – or 38 –according to his lawyer – had spent roughly half his life in prison on the two attempted murder convictions, and a drug and weapons conviction.

The second time he was charged with attempted murder, he committed the crime just four months after being paroled for the first attempted murder, Coelho said.