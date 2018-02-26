‘Paul Bauer Act’ would ban most sales of body armor, high-capacity gun magazines

Pallbearers place Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer's casket into the hearse after the funeral at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church on Feb. 17. Cmdr. Bauer was shot to death Feb. 13 outside the Thompson Center, where he had confronted a man who was fleeing other officers. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

SNEED EXCLUSIVE:

Sneed has learned State Rep. Dan Burke will pay homage to the memory of slain CPD Commander Paul Bauer Tuesday by introducing a major piece of gun legislation named after him.

The Commander Paul Bauer Act, originally introduced in 2017 as House Bill 1469 — a piece of legislation with no substantive language — will include Burke’s amendment banning the sale of body armor and high capacity gun magazines to anyone other than police officers, licensed security guards and members of the armed forces.

Sneed is also told the Bauer Act will have behind it the full weight of powerful House Speaker Mike Madigan.

“In this era of outrageous gun violence and slaughter occurring nationally, we now have been touched most directly with the murder of highly respected Police Commander Paul Bauer,” Burke said.

“This effort makes the police and public safer and should have widespread support,” Madigan said in a statement released to Sneed Monday. “It will be introduced as an amendment in the House Judiciary committee Tuesday.”

“The bill could also be presented to the House floor the next day,” added Rep. Burke.

It was an extended magazine attached to a 9-millimeter Glock handgun, which was used to kill 18th district police commander Paul Bauer on Feb. 13, while chasing his alleged assailant Shomari Legghette, 44, who was wearing body armor.

Bauer, who did not draw his gun during the chase, was shot six times in the head and neck. (Bauer’s handcuffs and radio were found next to his body.)

“This measure would not reduce the grief of the Bauer family, but his tragic murder must address the clamor for relief due to gun violence,” added Burke.

“It’s a commonsense measure and time for the NRA to understand the majority of right thinking citizens favor legislation placing reasonable controls on the possession of firearms. For decades gun control advocates have been attempting to pass laws nationwide to ban extended magazines which greatly expand the amount of ammunition fired from a handgun.”

Ald. Ed Burke, the state lawmaker’s brother, said the bill “would be the first time that the legislature in Illinois been able to resist the forces of the NRA opposing any kind of reasonable gun control legislation.”

Ald. Burke is a former Chicago police officer.

“If this passes, the NRA, which has opposed even reasonable gun control legislation, may suffer a defeat which could echo across the state and the nation. It may demonstrate that if the Illinois legislature can stand up to the NRA, perhaps for the first time the U.S. Congress may be emboldened to say no to the NRA,” he added.

The big question: Will Gov. Bruce Rauner step up to the plate?

Listen Up! A $15 a ticket fundraiser for the family of Commander Bauer family will be held from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. March 2 at the Weather Mark Tavern, 1503 S. Michigan Ave. Celebrity bartenders, which media stars Anna Davlantes, Roe Conn, Erin Kennedy and Natalie Martinez are planning to pitch in to help,” said tavern owner Mark Stern. “This is all for Paul Bauer, who was a wonderful friend,” said Stern. “We expect to raise tons and tons of money and every penny will go to Paul’s family, including tips,” he said.