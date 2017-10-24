Peapod headquarters to move from Skokie to Chicago

Walt Lentz, (center) acting president of Peapod and Mayor Rahm Emanuel (center, left) announce that Peapod's headquarters will move to Chicago at the Greater Chicago Food Depository on Oct. 24. | Taylor Hartz for the Sun Times

Grocery delivery service Peapod announced Tuesday that its new company headquarters will be based in Chicago.

The company’s 150-plus corporate employees are currently scattered across the Chicago area – at offices in its current Skokie headquarters and in offices in Lake Zurich and downtown.

The team will soon merge into one office, relocating at 300 South Riverside Plaza.

At an announcement at the Greater Chicago Food Depository, Peapod acting President Walt Lentz said the new space is “a great opportunity to combine three offices together into one collaborative space.”

The new office, expected to open in the spring, will allow all corporate employees to be in the same building and on the same floor, which Peapod spokeswoman Carrie Bienkowski hopes will “increase speed, innovation and productivity.”

Mayor Rahm Emanuel joined Peapod officials for the announcement, and said he was pleased that another company chose Chicago as the home of its headquarters.

Referencing recent moves made by companies like Kraft Heinz, the mayor said that there are “companies coming [to Chicago] from around the globe.”

The mayor – who is hoping Amazon opens its second U.S. headquarters here – said Chicago has been the top corporate relocation city in the country for four years in a row.

In a statement released Tuesday, Peapod officials said the company “looks forward to continuing to be a supportive member of the Chicago community,” and has plans for future involvement with the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

According to Kelly Klein, the depository’s director of corporate and foundation relations, the company donated 25,000 pounds of product on Tuesday, including a truck full of water bottles, and mixed dry goods to be delivered throughout the week.