PHOTOS: Chicago’s March for Our Lives

Shayna Ungerleider, 17, of Northbrook (center) attend the March for Our Lives rally in Union Park. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Thousands of students and activists filled Union Park on Saturday morning for the March for Our Lives, an event that aims to stop mass shootings and curb gun violence in reaction to the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Parents and children held up signs that said “Never again” and “I stand with the students.”

Follow along with the protest through the afternoon.

Chicago's March for Our Lives: Everything you need to know

