PHOTOS: St. Patrick’s Day 2018

Stacey Peterson and Kevin McGuire take a selfie with the green Chicago River to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, Saturday, March 17th, 2018. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times

Thousands flocked to the Chicago River on Saturday to watch it turn bright green in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

The river went green at 9 a.m. between Columbus and Wacker drives. The dye lasts five hours.

Next, it’s all about the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Columbus Drive. Irish step dancers, marching bands and bagpipes will make their way down the street in shades of green.

The parade starts at noon in Grant Park at Columbus and Balbo drives and lasts about three hours.

