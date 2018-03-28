Political consultant demands IG, Ethics Board investigation of Ald. Quinn

Alaina Hampton held this news conference in February to discuss her complaints against Kevin Quinn, brother of Ald. Marty Quinn and an aide to House Speaker Mike Madigan. She now wants the city inspector general to investigate Ald. Quinn. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The political consultant at the center of a sexual harassment scandal swirling around Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan (D-Chicago) is demanding an investigation of the pivotal role in the scandal played by Madigan’s hand-picked alderman Marty Quinn (13th).

Alaina Hampton made the demand in a letter sent Wednesday to Inspector General Joe Ferguson and Steve Berlin, executive director of the Chicago Board of Ethics.

In it, Hampton alleges that Quinn “both engaged in and failed to report corrupt illegal activity in his office” and in Madigan’s once-vaunted and impenetrable 13th Ward Regular Democratic Organization.

“I experienced sustained and aggressive sex harassment from his bother, Kevin Quinn, over a period of five months. I informed Ald. Quinn of the issue on February 9, 2017,” Hampton wrote.

“Ald. Quinn did not react appropriately to address the matter–and in fact used his power and relationships derived in large part from his position as an elected official to protect the perpetrator. As a result, I was forced to leave my job and was retaliated against and prevented from being hired as I pursued future employment.”

Hampton goes on to say that the “widespread acceptance and protection of harassment and discrimination in government offices cannot change unless those responsible are held accountable for their actions and the devastating consequences for victims.”

Quinn was in his seat in the City Council chambers for a busy monthly meeting when Hampton, who is suing Madigan’s political organization, made herself available for interviews in the lobby of City Hall.

Last month, Quinn showed his face at City Hall for the first time since his brother was fired, but refused to answer questions about the scandal that has put a chink in Madigan’s armor.

With Curtis Franklin, the City Council’s burly assistant sergeant-at-arms as lead blocker, Quinn blew past reporters on his way into and out of a meeting of the City Council’s License Committee.

Quinn twice said, “good morning, everybody,” but otherwise remained silent and stared straight ahead as reporters asked him to comment about the sexual harassment allegations made against his brother and about the burgeoning scandal surrounding Madigan, the alderman’s political patron.

The alderman spoke during the hearing, but only to explain his proposal to declare yet another precinct of his Southwest Side ward off limits to new listings on Airbnb. Five other precincts are proceeding with the painstaking petition process, the alderman said.

Quinn has been under fire for the go-between role he played in the sex scandal surrounding Madigan’s vaunted and once impenetrable political organization.

As reiterated in Wednesday’s letter, Hampton claims she told Ald. Marty Quinn, her political mentor, a year ago that the alderman’s brother, political aide Kevin Quinn, had stalked her with a series of harassing text messages. She called coming forward the “hardest thing I have ever done in my life.”

But Hampton accused Ald. Quinn of choosing to “protect Kevin instead of me,” giving her no choice but to leave Madigan’s political organization.

“You allowed people in the organization to believe that I betrayed you by quitting even though I told you I was scared to be at the office,” Hampton said last week.

“When I told you about your brother, I needed you to protect me. I didn’t feel safe. I knew telling you would risk everything I had worked for in my entire career, and I was right.”

So far, Ald. Quinn’s only response has been a prepared statement.

In it, Ald. Quinn maintained that, as soon as Hampton told him about the text messages, he immediately directed his brother to “stop all communication” with her and warned Kevin Quinn that, if he didn’t, he would be fired immediately.

Ald. Quinn said he took no further action — nor did he tell Madigan — because, “I was attempting to protect Ms. Hampton’s privacy and honor her wishes” that the allegations be kept quiet and that Kevin Quinn “not be further reprimanded.”

Since Hampton’s allegations, pressure has been mounting on Madigan to step down as chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party and agree to an independent investigation of the organizations under his iron-fisted control.

Those demands came after Madigan banned a second lieutenant, Shaw Decremer, from his organization, as a result of alleged “inappropriate behavior by a volunteer toward a candidate and staff” during a 2016 campaign.