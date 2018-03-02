POLL: Should Gov. Bruce Rauner sign gun control legislation?

The authors of a new report tracking thousands of guns recovered by the Chicago Police Department have recommendations for Illinois policymakers. | Getty Images

We want you to weigh in.

Controversial gun control legislation has been sent to Gov. Bruce Rauner. Supporters say the bill will diminish the ability of criminals to get guns and sell them to gang members. Opponents note the bill doesn’t include licensing big stores like Walmart.

Do you think Rauner should sign the bill?

Most people who took our poll said they do not believe Rauner should sign the bill. As of Friday, over 3,000 people had voted.

“If Governor Rauner is serious about keeping jobs and small businesses in Illinois, he will not sign this bill. The additional layer of oversight…will provide no benefit other than temporary jobs for the inspectors,” said Randi Welter of Wheeling.

Some said they don’t believe the proposed measures will solve the gun violence problem.

“More gun laws are not going to limit criminals access to guns,” said Kelly Isaak of Carlyle.

“Illinois can do whatever it wants on gun control, but it’s not going to make a big impact, look at Chicago. It’s a state surrounded by states with far less restrictive gun laws,” said James Lyman Johnson of Libertyville. “It’s gun control at the federal level we need.”

