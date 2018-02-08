Poll taken day after FBI wiretap release finds Pritzker, Biss in ‘dead heat’

Illinois Democratic gubernatorial candidates Daniel Biss (from left), Chris Kennedy and JB Pritzker after a forum with the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board on Jan. 17. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

A poll taken this week after J.B. Pritzker was heard on a newly released FBI-wiretap denigrating several African-American politicians finds the billionaire philanthropist and entrepreneur ahead by just a tiny margin over State Senator Daniel Biss in the heated gubernatorial primary race.

Victory Research, the pollster, is calling the race a “dead heat.” The company, however, is led by Rod McCulloch, a Republican strategist who was convicted of falsifying signatures in 2008. He couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday morning.

The poll — which reported a 2.82 percent margin of error — surveyed 1,209 likely Democratic primary voters on Tuesday and Wednesday and has Pritzker ahead by just more than three percentage points.

It found 27 percent backing Pritzker, 23.7 percent supporting Biss; 17.3 percent saying they’ll vote for businessman Chris Kennedy; 2 percent supporting former CeaseFire director Tio Hardiman; 1.9 percent supporting Madison County Schools Supt. Bob Daiber and 0.7 percent in support of Burr Ridge physician Robert Marshall.

There were 27.5 percent still uncertain of who they’ll vote for in the March 20 primary.

Of African-American voters polled, 28.1 percent said they still supported Pritzker; 22.9 percent supported Kennedy and 20.3 percent said they’d vote for Biss. There were still 18.2 percent of American-American voters that were undecided, according to the poll.

The poll also asked specific supporters whether there’s still room to change their mind ahead of the primary. Of Pritzker supporters, 56.7 percent said they might switch their votes; nearly 41 percent of Kennedy and Biss supporters said they might also change their minds.

Voters were also asked who their second choice would be for governor. About 46 percent of Pritzker voters chose Kennedy; 21.5 percent chose Biss. Of Biss voters, 17.8 percent chose Pritzker and 66.1 percent chose Kennedy. Of Kennedy voters, 24.4 percent said their second choice was Pritzker, while 52.3 percent chose Biss.

In a recording obtained by the Chicago Tribune — and posted to their website Monday evening — Pritzker pitched Secretary of State Jesse White to Blagojevich as the “least offensive” choice to fill the Senate seat being vacated by then President-elect Obama.

In the Nov. 14, 2008 conversation Pritzker described former Senate President Emil Jones as too “crass” for the job and joked along with the governor when Blagojevich suggested appointing Obama’s controversial pastor, the Rev. Jeremiah Wright, to fill the vacancy.

“God damn America!” Pritzker repeated after Blagojevich, who was mimicking Wright.

“I regret some of the things I didn’t say and some of the things that I did,” Pritzker said Tuesday.

Pritzker didn’t specifically say which parts of the call he regretted. The Democratic frontrunner simply said he was “not my best self” on the call and that he should have “pushed back” against some of Blagojevich’s comments.