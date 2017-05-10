Preckwinkle unveils Cook County budget as soda tax repeal vote looms

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is presenting the Cook County budget to commissioners Thursday morning, just a week before a public hearing on a potential repeal of the county’s controversial sweetened beverage tax.

On Wednesday, Preckwinkle refused to say how she thought next week’s vote would go, but did say that without the estimated revenue that the penny-an-ounce tax would bring in there would be “significant cuts to public health and public safety, because that’s where 87 percent of our money goes.”

Similar cuts were promised earlier in the summer, when a back-and-forth court battle between the county and the Illinois Retail Merchants Association stalled the implementation of the tax. Pink slips went out in July due to the stall, but were walked back when a circuit court judge OK’d the tax, allowing the revenue to pour in.

Now with a new effort to curtail the tax, county workers may face a similar predicament. The prepared text of Preckwinkle’s speech, released at 10 a.m., said her commitment to passing a balanced budget remains “unwavering.” But Preckwinkle’s speech also takes shots at commissioners who have criticized her in the past and at “dysfunction” in Springfield, which she says “creates budget holes we need to fill.”

Eliminating the revenue from that tax “could result in the closure of community health centers — potentially in areas where we will no longer be able to provide services because we planned on closing current facilities to open larger, more modern ones to accommodate demand,” Preckwinkle’s speech said in part. “Closing our clinic in the Northwest suburbs, for example, would significantly reduce health access, because up there, we are one of the only providers of affordable, clinical care to Medicaid beneficiaries.”

Contributing: Andy Grimm