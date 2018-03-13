Pritzker tries to link Kennedy to gov; Kennedy sticks to family in dueling ads

Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker in a new TV ad continues to hound rival Chris Kennedy for once praising Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner — as Kennedy in his own ad highlights his father and his “ideals.”

The dueling ads come just a week before the primary — and after a Capitol Fax/We Ask America poll showed Kennedy trailing Pritzker 35 to 16 percent. Daniel Biss came in third with 15 percent.

The Pritzker ad dubbed “Applaud” once again uses Kennedy own words against him: “Bruce Rauner is trying to do what he thinks is best for the state of Illinois,” and “His willingness to speak truth to power, to take on the powers that have been strangling our economy for decades in this state is something that I think he should be applauded for.

“Don’t we need a Democrat who can stand up to Bruce Rauner?” a narrator asks.

RELATED: Family becomes fodder in Dem gov race as Kennedy questions Pritzker’s upbringing

Kennedy, in January, opined that Rauner “should be applauded” for running attack ads against Pritzker before the Democratic primary. But then he took a step further in his praise for the embattled governor.

Kennedy’s campaign has fought off those words for months. In the days following his remarks — which drew sharp criticism from Pritzker, Biss and others — Kennedy stressed that he’s been “an absolute critic” of Rauner and called him “reprehensible” for tossing people out of government programs.

“We are running a positive campaign while J.B. Pritzker continues to run a negative campaign,” Kennedy spokeswoman Rebecca Evans said on Tuesday. “Chris has said repeatedly that Bruce Rauner threw a million people out of social services. That means he is inhumane. He went two years without a budget. That means he’s incompetent. He is running to defeat Bruce Rauner and his awful leadership.”

Meanwhile, Kennedy’s campaign released a TV ad — narrated by actor Martin Sheen. The same ad was released last week, without the famous voice behind it. It features a clip of his father, Robert F. Kennedy, and an emphasis on Kennedy’s endorsements and “values.”

“Chris Kennedy’s father fought for civil rights, equality and fairness,” a narrator says. “Today the fight lives on in Chris’s campaign for governor. To take on a broken political system. Endorsed by newspapers across the state as authentic and independent, Kennedy will be an anti-establishment governor with a progressive agenda. And the vision to reshape Illinois.”