Property tax bills due — once again — at midnight Thursday after glitch fix

The first installment of Cook County property taxes are due at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. | Nader Issa/Sun-Times

Cook County tax bill procrastinators, be warned.

The 24-hour extension to pay county property taxes has been rescinded, according to the Cook County Treasurer’s Office.

The first installment of property taxes is due by 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

The deadline for in-person, mailed and online payments had briefly been extended until Friday after a glitch was found in JPMorgan Chase’s online payment system, according to the treasurer’s office.

But that glitch was fix in just two hours and the deadline was rolled back to Thursday.

“There’s no glitches and it’s running perfectly,” Treasurer Maria Pappas said Thursday. “We’re good to go.”