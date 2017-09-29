Prosecutors charge shooter, getaway driver in Washington Park murder

Cook County prosecutors have filed murder charges against two men in connection with the 2016 killing of Eric Banks.

Deonte Bowdrey and Deshawn Garrett pulled up next to Banks and a second person around 2 p.m. on the street on Sept. 21, 2016 near Banks’ home on East 57th Street and State, Assistant State’s Attorney Jamie Santini said Friday at a bond hearing for Bowdrey.

Bowdrey, 28, was behind the wheel of a tan Buick, and Garrett, 21, got out of the back seat and walked toward Banks, firing a handgun, Santini said.

Banks, 25, attempted to run away from the “hail of gunfire,” but was struck by a bullet and fell to the ground. Garrett walked toward Banks, stood over the wounded man and continued firing, Santini said.

Banks suffered gunshot wounds to his head back of the head, right forearm, ribs and back. Police found 11 shell casings at the scene. Garrett climbed back in the Buick and Bowdrey drove off, Santini said. Banks died shortly after being taken to Stroger Hospital.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video, and witnesses identified Garrett as the shooter and Bowdrey as the driver of the Buick, Santini said. The title of the Buick was under Bowdrey’s name, Santini said. The prosecutor said Bowdrey had taken the car in to have it painted a different color.

Judge Sophia Atcherson ordered Bowdrey held without bond on a charge of first-degree murder. On Thursday, Judge David Navarro ordered Garrett held without bond on the same charge.

Bowdrey, who limped into court on crutches, with a brace on his left leg, surrendered to police when he arrived in court Thursday for an unrelated court hearing on a previous, his attorney said.