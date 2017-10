Prosecutors: Man planned killing, dismembering mother

An Elgin man was ordered held without bail Tuesday after being charged with murdering and dismembering his 76-year-old mother , the Daily Herald reports.

Brian M. Peck, 55, put Gail S. Peck’s remains in a suitcase that was found in a lagoon in Lincoln Park, prosecutors said.

Brian M. Peck is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealing a homicide.