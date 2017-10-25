Prosecutors: Murder victim taunted his killer about son’s death

A 24-year-old man found dead in Austin on Sunday had taunted his killer about the murder of the gunman’s teenage son, Cook County prosecutors said Wednesday.

Terrance Johnson, 40, was ordered held without bond on a charge of first-degree murder for allegedly shooting Lonnell Holmes twice in the head and once in the lower back, after Holmes mocked Johnson about Johnson’s son’s death, Assistant State’s Attorney Guy Lisuzzo said during a bond hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

The two men knew each other, but hadn’t seen each other in years before their fateful encounter in the 1000 block of North Lavergne around 8:40 p.m. Sunday, Lisuzzo said.

Witnesses saw Johnson leaving the scene, then pointed him out to police when he returned to the area and entered a house nearby. An arrest report lists Johnson’s address as being about a block from the scene of the shooting.

Officers went to the house and arrested Johnson, who later gave a taped statement to detectives admitting to the shooting, Lisuzzo said. The flannel shirt Johnson had been wearing when he was arrested had traces of gunpowder on it, Lisuzzo said.

Johnson, whose lawyer said his client was a self-employed mechanic with a 10-year-old daughter and two teenage children, also has multiple felony convictions and was paroled last year on a drug charge.

Holmes, 24, was a graduate of Orr High School and also attended Malcolm X College. He worked for Walmart.