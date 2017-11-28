Prosecutors: son mutilated dad, posted selfies after murder

Just days after he was served with a court order barring him from coming near his father, Cook County prosecutors said Carlton Edmondson murdered the 61-year-old and mutilated the body in the basement of the older man’s West Pullman home.

He then allegedly posted several selfies on Facebook.

Led into court in shackles and white, jail-issued coveralls, the 26-year-old Edmondson muttered and ranted during a bond hearing Tuesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

When Assistant State’s Attorney Julia Ramirez said that Edmondson was facing a single count of first-degree murder, in addition to pending charges for violating the order of protection taken out by his father on Nov. 20, Edmondson shouted.

“The order of protection is gone,” he said, smiling. “He is no longer living.”

Edmondson laughed softly to himself as Ramirez described how Carl Edmondson’s body was found Saturday at the bottom of the basement stairs of his home in the 11500 block of South Bishop – the skull crushed and blood and brain matter splattered on the floor and walls.

Edmondson shoulders heaved with laughter, punctuating each gruesome detail as it was read in court. He shook his head and seemed to chuckle when Ramirez added that Carl Edmondson’s penis had been cut off.

The outbursts prompted Judge Stephanie Miller to order Carlton Edmondson out of the courtroom even before she ruled that he be held without bond.

Police went to the elder Edmondson’s house after Carlton Edmondson’s uncle reported that he had stopped by and seen Carlton Edmondson inside the house, and knew that he not supposed to be there.

Carlton Edmondson answered the door when police arrived, and when asked the whereabouts of his father, said the older man was “at the hospital,” Ramirez said.

Police took Carlton Edmondson into custody, and found the body beside a Bowie knife, circular saw, and a “concrete capstone,” Ramirez said. The body smelled of gasoline, and a gas can lay nearby, Ramirez said. Inside the house, investigators found a black jacket that appeared to be the one Carlton Edmondson was wearing in pictures he posted to Facebook around midnight Saturday.

In the photos, Carlton Edmondson holds a cigarette and grins at the camera, with what looks like blood spatter against the white logos on the jacket.

Using the odd punctuation and spelling Carlton Edmondson used for most of his posts, one photo is captioned “EyEm OAWn mA pEriOd #beebop #silenceofthelambs #gdshit #chevezwhatupfolkz” and it appears Carlton Edmondson at one point used the photo as his profile picture. A post from around 7 a.m. reads “EyE sIlEnCed thE LahmeDs.”

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office ruled that the elder Edmondson was died of multiple injuries from assault. The death has been ruled a homicide.

Five days earlier, Carlton Edmondson was arrested for throwing a brick through the window of his father’s house, and was released on a recognizance bond from the police station.

Carlton Edmondson’s father’s order of protection barred his son from having contact with him or coming to the West Pullman house. The younger Edmondson was served with a copy of the order when he was arrested, Ramirez said, as he grinned and peered over his shoulder.

“Not guilty!” Carlton Edmondson yelled. “It wasn’t me. It wasn’t his jacket.”

Assistant Public Defender Kevin Ochalla told Miller that Carlton Edmondson was a graduate of Morgan Park High School and had attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, as his client raised his manacled hands and gestured at the judge.

When Ochalla asked that Carlton Edmondson be evaluated at the jail hospital, he shouted again.

“He got my death-body, G!” he said, pointing a finger at Ochalla. “I’ma kill him.”